Euro zone production falls less than expected in March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, May 13 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production fell less than expected in March, data showed on Friday, with capital goods and non-durable consumer goods leading the monthly decline and durable consumer goods providing support.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 1.8% month-on-month for a 0.8% year-on-year decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 2.0% monthly fall and a 1.0% annual drop.

Capital goods output fell the most month-on-month, declining 2.7% and the production of non-durable consumer goods was down 2.3% against February while durable consumer goods were up 0.8%.

In year-on-year terms energy production plunged 4% in March and capital goods were down 2.7% while durable consumer goods output rose 6.6% and non durable goods were up 2.8%.