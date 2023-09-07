Euro zone Q2 employment revised to +1.3% y/y

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 7 (Reuters) – Euro zone employment rose by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and rose by 1.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, the European Union statistics office said on Thursday, confirming its earlier estimate for the quarter-on-quarter figure and revising its earlier estimate for the year-on-year figure.

According to a Reuters poll, employment had been expected to rise 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and rise 1.5% year-on-year.

Growth rates of employment in persons

Percentage change compared to the previous quarter Percentage change compared to the same quarter of the previous year 2022Q3 2022Q4 2023Q1 2023Q2 2022Q3 2022Q4 2023Q1 2023Q2 Euro area 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.2 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.3 EU 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 1.6 1.3 1.5 1.1

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

