Euro zone Q2 employment revised to +1.3% y/y

Sept 7 (Reuters) – Euro zone employment rose by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and rose by 1.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, the European Union statistics office said on Thursday, confirming its earlier estimate for the quarter-on-quarter figure and revising its earlier estimate for the year-on-year figure.
According to a Reuters poll, employment had been expected to rise 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and rise 1.5% year-on-year.
Growth rates of employment in persons
|Percentage change compared to the previous quarter
|Percentage change compared to the same quarter of the previous year
|2022Q3
|2022Q4
|2023Q1
|2023Q2
|2022Q3
|2022Q4
|2023Q1
|2023Q2
|Euro area
|0.3
|0.3
|0.5
|0.2
|1.9
|1.6
|1.6
|1.3
|EU
|0.2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|1.6
|1.3
|1.5
|1.1
For Eurostat release, click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators