Euro zone Q2 employment revised to +1.3% y/y

Sept 7 (Reuters) – Euro zone employment rose by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and rose by 1.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, the European Union statistics office said on Thursday, confirming its earlier estimate for the quarter-on-quarter figure and revising its earlier estimate for the year-on-year figure.

According to a Reuters poll, employment had been expected to rise 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and rise 1.5% year-on-year.

Growth rates of employment in persons

Percentage change compared to the previous quarterPercentage change compared to the same quarter of the previous year
2022Q32022Q42023Q12023Q22022Q32022Q42023Q12023Q2
Euro area0.30.30.50.21.91.61.61.3
EU0.20.30.40.11.61.31.51.1

