Euro zone Q3 labour costs rise 2.9% yr/yr

Dec 19 (Reuters) – The EU statistics agency released the following data on Monday for hourly labour costs and wages in the euro zone and the European Union in the third quarter.

(percentage rise vs same year-ago quarter)

Whole economy(NACE Rev. 2 sections B to S) Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER Euro area 2.1 2.2 1.9 2.5 2.2 3.4 3.8 2.7 7.2 3.8 3.2 6.0 2.9 2.1 5.3 EU 2.5 2.6 2.0 2.8 2.6 3.4 4.1 3.2 7.2 4.2 3.6 6.0 3.4 2.8 5.3 Belgium 0.7 0.7 0.6 2.0 1.9 2.1 4.4 4.4 4.4 5.5 5.5 5.6 6.9 6.8 7.1 Bulgaria 13.9 14.2 12.4 12.1 12.6 9.4 12.7 12.7 12.3 14.4 14.6 13.5 16.2 16.3 15.8 Czechia 3.5 4.6 0.4 1.6 1.5 2.1 10.0 3.2 39.4 5.0 3.2 10.9 2.0 5.1 -6.9 Denmark 1.6 3.4 -9.5 0.7 2.5 -10.4 -0.6 1.1 -9.8 2.9 2.4 6.5 3.3 2.6 8.0 Germany 2.2 2.3 2.0 4.2 3.8 5.3 4.6 2.4 12.2 4.2 3.0 8.5 0.1 -1.5 5.7 Estonia 8.1 8.2 7.6 7.8 7.9 7.7 9.6 9.1 10.7 10.4 10.0 11.5 7.5 7.6 7.4 Ireland 3.7 4.0 0.1 6.9 3.5 69.9 7.5 3.1 67.1 9.9 3.9 88.2 8.6 3.2 70.9 Greece -4.6 -3.2 -9.0 -3.9 -1.3 -11.9 -4.7 -1.8 -13.2 -1.0 0.8 -6.4 10.0 11.6 5.2 Spain 1.1 1.0 1.3 0.8 1.4 -1.2 2.4 2.9 1.2 2.3 2.9 0.7 2.3 2.5 1.8 France 1.7 1.8 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.2 3.2 3.0 3.5 2.7 2.6 3.1 4.3 4.4 3.9 Croatia 4.3 4.4 4.0 4.8 4.8 4.8 6.4 6.3 6.8 7.9 7.8 8.2 8.6 8.6 8.4 Italy 1.3 1.7 0.5 0.2 -0.1 1.0 1.4 1.5 1.1 2.9 2.9 2.9 1.8 1.8 1.8 Cyprus 6.1 2.6 24.5 2.1 2.3 0.8 10.9 11.3 9.0 10.2 8.2 20.2 5.5 5.6 4.9 Latvia 6.5 6.8 5.6 8.1 8.5 6.6 12.8 11.4 18.1 7.3 6.4 10.9 5.6 6.0 4.3 Lithuania 14.5 12.1 152.8 15.3 10.6 : 11.1 11.4 4.9 12.5 12.4 14.1 14.0 13.9 16.7 Luxembourg 2.8 2.8 2.0 3.4 3.4 3.0 5.2 5.5 1.4 5.5 5.7 3.7 4.6 4.6 4.8 Hungary 10.0 10.9 4.8 11.4 11.7 9.4 20.0 22.7 3.7 12.7 14.9 -0.9 14.0 16.6 -1.9 Malta 5.1 2.5 : 8.1 4.5 : 6.0 3.2 140.0 10.4 5.9 : 3.8 -0.3 125.2 Netherlands 2.1 1.9 3.1 1.9 -0.8 14.5 4.9 1.3 19.9 4.4 2.6 12.1 6.8 5.2 12.5 Austria 4.8 5.0 4.1 2.0 2.1 1.7 5.7 5.2 7.1 6.3 6.4 6.0 5.9 6.1 5.4 Poland 9.3 9.3 9.4 9.2 9.2 9.1 10.5 10.5 10.7 11.1 11.1 11.3 13.3 13.3 13.5 Portugal 4.0 3.6 5.5 2.5 2.5 2.3 1.3 0.5 4.3 5.8 5.7 6.3 4.2 4.2 4.3 Romania 6.4 6.4 5.3 6.7 6.8 4.6 8.8 8.8 8.6 11.7 11.7 11.0 10.9 10.9 10.9 Slovenia 6.0 5.9 6.9 5.1 5.2 4.9 0.7 0.7 0.8 3.5 3.6 2.3 1.4 1.3 2.1 Slovakia 7.1 6.3 9.8 10.9 8.6 18.3 6.5 4.6 12.8 9.3 5.7 21.6 9.8 9.0 11.9 Finland 3.8 2.7 9.4 3.9 2.8 9.4 3.5 3.4 4.1 2.1 2.0 2.7 1.7 1.6 2.4 Sweden 2.4 2.3 2.6 2.0 1.5 3.1 3.2 2.3 5.0 2.7 2.9 2.3 3.3 3.3 3.5 Norway 2.9 3.0 2.5 3.8 3.9 3.3 3.2 3.1 3.9 3.4 3.2 4.7 1.3 1.8 -1.8 Iceland 3.4 3.6 2.5 6.3 6.5 5.6 6.7 6.3 8.4 7.3 6.9 8.7 7.4 7.1 8.8

NOTES

– Total labour costs include social security payments and other non-wage charges.

– Figures are working-day adjusted.

For Eurostat release, click on:

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

