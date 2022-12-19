Euro zone Q3 labour costs rise 2.9% yr/yr

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 19 (Reuters) – The EU statistics agency released the following data on Monday for hourly labour costs and wages in the euro zone and the European Union in the third quarter.

(percentage rise vs same year-ago quarter)

Whole economy(NACE Rev. 2 sections B to S)
Q3 2021Q4 2021Q1 2022Q2 2022Q3 2022
TOTALWAGESOTHERTOTALWAGESOTHERTOTALWAGESOTHERTOTALWAGESOTHERTOTALWAGESOTHER
Euro area2.12.21.92.52.23.43.82.77.23.83.26.02.92.15.3
EU2.52.62.02.82.63.44.13.27.24.23.66.03.42.85.3
Belgium0.70.70.62.01.92.14.44.44.45.55.55.66.96.87.1
Bulgaria13.914.212.412.112.69.412.712.712.314.414.613.516.216.315.8
Czechia3.54.60.41.61.52.110.03.239.45.03.210.92.05.1-6.9
Denmark1.63.4-9.50.72.5-10.4-0.61.1-9.82.92.46.53.32.68.0
Germany2.22.32.04.23.85.34.62.412.24.23.08.50.1-1.55.7
Estonia8.18.27.67.87.97.79.69.110.710.410.011.57.57.67.4
Ireland3.74.00.16.93.569.97.53.167.19.93.988.28.63.270.9
Greece-4.6-3.2-9.0-3.9-1.3-11.9-4.7-1.8-13.2-1.00.8-6.410.011.65.2
Spain1.11.01.30.81.4-1.22.42.91.22.32.90.72.32.51.8
France1.71.81.41.31.41.23.23.03.52.72.63.14.34.43.9
Croatia4.34.44.04.84.84.86.46.36.87.97.88.28.68.68.4
Italy1.31.70.50.2-0.11.01.41.51.12.92.92.91.81.81.8
Cyprus6.12.624.52.12.30.810.911.39.010.28.220.25.55.64.9
Latvia6.56.85.68.18.56.612.811.418.17.36.410.95.66.04.3
Lithuania14.512.1152.815.310.6:11.111.44.912.512.414.114.013.916.7
Luxembourg2.82.82.03.43.43.05.25.51.45.55.73.74.64.64.8
Hungary10.010.94.811.411.79.420.022.73.712.714.9-0.914.016.6-1.9
Malta5.12.5:8.14.5:6.03.2140.010.45.9:3.8-0.3125.2
Netherlands2.11.93.11.9-0.814.54.91.319.94.42.612.16.85.212.5
Austria4.85.04.12.02.11.75.75.27.16.36.46.05.96.15.4
Poland9.39.39.49.29.29.110.510.510.711.111.111.313.313.313.5
Portugal4.03.65.52.52.52.31.30.54.35.85.76.34.24.24.3
Romania6.46.45.36.76.84.68.88.88.611.711.711.010.910.910.9
Slovenia6.05.96.95.15.24.90.70.70.83.53.62.31.41.32.1
Slovakia7.16.39.810.98.618.36.54.612.89.35.721.69.89.011.9
Finland3.82.79.43.92.89.43.53.44.12.12.02.71.71.62.4
Sweden2.42.32.62.01.53.13.22.35.02.72.92.33.33.33.5
Norway2.93.02.53.83.93.33.23.13.93.43.24.71.31.8-1.8
Iceland3.43.62.56.36.55.66.76.38.47.36.98.77.47.18.8

NOTES

– Total labour costs include social security payments and other non-wage charges.

– Figures are working-day adjusted.

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

Once you're here...

%d bloggers like this: