Euro zone Q3 labour costs rise 2.9% yr/yr

Dec 19 (Reuters) – The EU statistics agency released the following data on Monday for hourly labour costs and wages in the euro zone and the European Union in the third quarter.
(percentage rise vs same year-ago quarter)
|Whole economy(NACE Rev. 2 sections B to S)
|Q3 2021
|Q4 2021
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q3 2022
|TOTAL
|WAGES
|OTHER
|TOTAL
|WAGES
|OTHER
|TOTAL
|WAGES
|OTHER
|TOTAL
|WAGES
|OTHER
|TOTAL
|WAGES
|OTHER
|Euro area
|2.1
|2.2
|1.9
|2.5
|2.2
|3.4
|3.8
|2.7
|7.2
|3.8
|3.2
|6.0
|2.9
|2.1
|5.3
|EU
|2.5
|2.6
|2.0
|2.8
|2.6
|3.4
|4.1
|3.2
|7.2
|4.2
|3.6
|6.0
|3.4
|2.8
|5.3
|Belgium
|0.7
|0.7
|0.6
|2.0
|1.9
|2.1
|4.4
|4.4
|4.4
|5.5
|5.5
|5.6
|6.9
|6.8
|7.1
|Bulgaria
|13.9
|14.2
|12.4
|12.1
|12.6
|9.4
|12.7
|12.7
|12.3
|14.4
|14.6
|13.5
|16.2
|16.3
|15.8
|Czechia
|3.5
|4.6
|0.4
|1.6
|1.5
|2.1
|10.0
|3.2
|39.4
|5.0
|3.2
|10.9
|2.0
|5.1
|-6.9
|Denmark
|1.6
|3.4
|-9.5
|0.7
|2.5
|-10.4
|-0.6
|1.1
|-9.8
|2.9
|2.4
|6.5
|3.3
|2.6
|8.0
|Germany
|2.2
|2.3
|2.0
|4.2
|3.8
|5.3
|4.6
|2.4
|12.2
|4.2
|3.0
|8.5
|0.1
|-1.5
|5.7
|Estonia
|8.1
|8.2
|7.6
|7.8
|7.9
|7.7
|9.6
|9.1
|10.7
|10.4
|10.0
|11.5
|7.5
|7.6
|7.4
|Ireland
|3.7
|4.0
|0.1
|6.9
|3.5
|69.9
|7.5
|3.1
|67.1
|9.9
|3.9
|88.2
|8.6
|3.2
|70.9
|Greece
|-4.6
|-3.2
|-9.0
|-3.9
|-1.3
|-11.9
|-4.7
|-1.8
|-13.2
|-1.0
|0.8
|-6.4
|10.0
|11.6
|5.2
|Spain
|1.1
|1.0
|1.3
|0.8
|1.4
|-1.2
|2.4
|2.9
|1.2
|2.3
|2.9
|0.7
|2.3
|2.5
|1.8
|France
|1.7
|1.8
|1.4
|1.3
|1.4
|1.2
|3.2
|3.0
|3.5
|2.7
|2.6
|3.1
|4.3
|4.4
|3.9
|Croatia
|4.3
|4.4
|4.0
|4.8
|4.8
|4.8
|6.4
|6.3
|6.8
|7.9
|7.8
|8.2
|8.6
|8.6
|8.4
|Italy
|1.3
|1.7
|0.5
|0.2
|-0.1
|1.0
|1.4
|1.5
|1.1
|2.9
|2.9
|2.9
|1.8
|1.8
|1.8
|Cyprus
|6.1
|2.6
|24.5
|2.1
|2.3
|0.8
|10.9
|11.3
|9.0
|10.2
|8.2
|20.2
|5.5
|5.6
|4.9
|Latvia
|6.5
|6.8
|5.6
|8.1
|8.5
|6.6
|12.8
|11.4
|18.1
|7.3
|6.4
|10.9
|5.6
|6.0
|4.3
|Lithuania
|14.5
|12.1
|152.8
|15.3
|10.6
|:
|11.1
|11.4
|4.9
|12.5
|12.4
|14.1
|14.0
|13.9
|16.7
|Luxembourg
|2.8
|2.8
|2.0
|3.4
|3.4
|3.0
|5.2
|5.5
|1.4
|5.5
|5.7
|3.7
|4.6
|4.6
|4.8
|Hungary
|10.0
|10.9
|4.8
|11.4
|11.7
|9.4
|20.0
|22.7
|3.7
|12.7
|14.9
|-0.9
|14.0
|16.6
|-1.9
|Malta
|5.1
|2.5
|:
|8.1
|4.5
|:
|6.0
|3.2
|140.0
|10.4
|5.9
|:
|3.8
|-0.3
|125.2
|Netherlands
|2.1
|1.9
|3.1
|1.9
|-0.8
|14.5
|4.9
|1.3
|19.9
|4.4
|2.6
|12.1
|6.8
|5.2
|12.5
|Austria
|4.8
|5.0
|4.1
|2.0
|2.1
|1.7
|5.7
|5.2
|7.1
|6.3
|6.4
|6.0
|5.9
|6.1
|5.4
|Poland
|9.3
|9.3
|9.4
|9.2
|9.2
|9.1
|10.5
|10.5
|10.7
|11.1
|11.1
|11.3
|13.3
|13.3
|13.5
|Portugal
|4.0
|3.6
|5.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.3
|1.3
|0.5
|4.3
|5.8
|5.7
|6.3
|4.2
|4.2
|4.3
|Romania
|6.4
|6.4
|5.3
|6.7
|6.8
|4.6
|8.8
|8.8
|8.6
|11.7
|11.7
|11.0
|10.9
|10.9
|10.9
|Slovenia
|6.0
|5.9
|6.9
|5.1
|5.2
|4.9
|0.7
|0.7
|0.8
|3.5
|3.6
|2.3
|1.4
|1.3
|2.1
|Slovakia
|7.1
|6.3
|9.8
|10.9
|8.6
|18.3
|6.5
|4.6
|12.8
|9.3
|5.7
|21.6
|9.8
|9.0
|11.9
|Finland
|3.8
|2.7
|9.4
|3.9
|2.8
|9.4
|3.5
|3.4
|4.1
|2.1
|2.0
|2.7
|1.7
|1.6
|2.4
|Sweden
|2.4
|2.3
|2.6
|2.0
|1.5
|3.1
|3.2
|2.3
|5.0
|2.7
|2.9
|2.3
|3.3
|3.3
|3.5
|Norway
|2.9
|3.0
|2.5
|3.8
|3.9
|3.3
|3.2
|3.1
|3.9
|3.4
|3.2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.8
|-1.8
|Iceland
|3.4
|3.6
|2.5
|6.3
|6.5
|5.6
|6.7
|6.3
|8.4
|7.3
|6.9
|8.7
|7.4
|7.1
|8.8
NOTES
– Total labour costs include social security payments and other non-wage charges.
– Figures are working-day adjusted.
(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)