Euro zone retail sales inch up in Oct, ending three-month decline

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales rose very slightly in October, broadly in line with expectations, after three consecutive months of decline, suggesting that consumer spending will provide at most a modest boost to economic growth.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that retail sales in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 0.1% month-on-month in October to a level 1.2% lower than a year earlier.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly rise of 0.2% and a 1.1% year-on-year decline.

The monthly rise, after declines in July, August and September, was due to a 2.2% increase in mail order and Internet sales, helping non-food sales rise by 0.8%.

Food, drink and tobacco sales were down 1.1%, while sales of automotive fuels were 0.8% lower.

Year-on-year, food and fuel sales were markedly lower. Non-food goods sales were 0.1% higher.

The euro zone economy shrank by 0.1% in the three months to September, with initial surveys and data indicating the bloc will contract again this quarter.

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

May 23 Jun 23 Jul 23 Aug 23 Sep 23 Oct 23 Euro area Total retail trade 0.4 0.1 -0.1 -0.7 -0.1 0.1 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.2 0.1 0.2 -0.5 1.0 -1.1 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.5 0.2 0.2 -0.8 -0.9 0.8 Mail orders and internet -0.1 1.2 1.5 -2.1 -2.1 2.2 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 0.5 -0.4 -0.5 -2.2 0.4 -0.8 EU Total retail trade 0.3 0.0 -0.1 -0.5 -0.1 0.3 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.4 0.0 0.0 -0.3 1.0 -0.8 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.4 0.1 0.2 -0.6 -0.9 1.0 Mail orders and internet -0.1 1.1 1.6 -1.4 -1.7 2.1 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 0.3 -0.6 -0.5 -1.7 1.2 0.1

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

May 23 Jun 23 Jul 23 Aug 23 Sep 23 Oct 23 Euro area Total retail trade -2.1 -0.8 -0.8 -1.8 -2.9 -1.2 Food, drinks, tobacco -2.8 -2.6 -2.1 -2.4 -0.9 -1.5 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -1.5 0.7 1.3 0.0 -3.4 0.1 Mail orders and internet -2.9 -1.7 0.5 -1.1 -4.6 0.0 Automotive fuel in specialised stores -0.9 -0.9 -1.6 -7.3 -6.7 -6.4 EU Total retail trade -2.4 -1.0 -1.0 -1.8 -2.6 -0.9 Food, drinks, tobacco -2.8 -2.8 -2.3 -2.4 -0.7 -1.2 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -1.9 0.4 0.8 -0.1 -3.4 0.2 Mail orders and internet -1.8 -0.9 1.5 0.8 -2.6 1.4 Automotive fuel in specialised stores -1.9 -1.8 -2.5 -7.0 -6.4 -5.5

For further details of Eurostat data click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group