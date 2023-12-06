Business

Euro zone retail sales inch up in Oct, ending three-month decline

292 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales rose very slightly in October, broadly in line with expectations, after three consecutive months of decline, suggesting that consumer spending will provide at most a modest boost to economic growth.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that retail sales in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 0.1% month-on-month in October to a level 1.2% lower than a year earlier.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly rise of 0.2% and a 1.1% year-on-year decline.

The monthly rise, after declines in July, August and September, was due to a 2.2% increase in mail order and Internet sales, helping non-food sales rise by 0.8%.

Food, drink and tobacco sales were down 1.1%, while sales of automotive fuels were 0.8% lower.

Year-on-year, food and fuel sales were markedly lower. Non-food goods sales were 0.1% higher.

The euro zone economy shrank by 0.1% in the three months to September, with initial surveys and data indicating the bloc will contract again this quarter.

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

May 23Jun 23Jul 23Aug 23Sep 23Oct 23
Euro area
Total retail trade0.40.1-0.1-0.7-0.10.1
Food, drinks, tobacco0.20.10.2-0.51.0-1.1
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:0.50.20.2-0.8-0.90.8
Mail orders and internet-0.11.21.5-2.1-2.12.2
Automotive fuel in specialised stores0.5-0.4-0.5-2.20.4-0.8
EU
Total retail trade0.30.0-0.1-0.5-0.10.3
Food, drinks, tobacco0.40.00.0-0.31.0-0.8
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:0.40.10.2-0.6-0.91.0
Mail orders and internet-0.11.11.6-1.4-1.72.1
Automotive fuel in specialised stores0.3-0.6-0.5-1.71.20.1

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

May 23Jun 23Jul 23Aug 23Sep 23Oct 23
Euro area
Total retail trade-2.1-0.8-0.8-1.8-2.9-1.2
Food, drinks, tobacco-2.8-2.6-2.1-2.4-0.9-1.5
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:-1.50.71.30.0-3.40.1
Mail orders and internet-2.9-1.70.5-1.1-4.60.0
Automotive fuel in specialised stores-0.9-0.9-1.6-7.3-6.7-6.4
EU
Total retail trade-2.4-1.0-1.0-1.8-2.6-0.9
Food, drinks, tobacco-2.8-2.8-2.3-2.4-0.7-1.2
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:-1.90.40.8-0.1-3.40.2
Mail orders and internet-1.8-0.91.50.8-2.61.4
Automotive fuel in specialised stores-1.9-1.8-2.5-7.0-6.4-5.5

For further details of Eurostat data click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Once you're here...

%d