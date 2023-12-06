Euro zone retail sales inch up in Oct, ending three-month decline

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales rose very slightly in October, broadly in line with expectations, after three consecutive months of decline, suggesting that consumer spending will provide at most a modest boost to economic growth.
The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that retail sales in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 0.1% month-on-month in October to a level 1.2% lower than a year earlier.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly rise of 0.2% and a 1.1% year-on-year decline.
The monthly rise, after declines in July, August and September, was due to a 2.2% increase in mail order and Internet sales, helping non-food sales rise by 0.8%.
Food, drink and tobacco sales were down 1.1%, while sales of automotive fuels were 0.8% lower.
Year-on-year, food and fuel sales were markedly lower. Non-food goods sales were 0.1% higher.
The euro zone economy shrank by 0.1% in the three months to September, with initial surveys and data indicating the bloc will contract again this quarter.
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)
|May 23
|Jun 23
|Jul 23
|Aug 23
|Sep 23
|Oct 23
|Euro area
|Total retail trade
|0.4
|0.1
|-0.1
|-0.7
|-0.1
|0.1
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|-0.5
|1.0
|-1.1
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|-0.8
|-0.9
|0.8
|Mail orders and internet
|-0.1
|1.2
|1.5
|-2.1
|-2.1
|2.2
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|0.5
|-0.4
|-0.5
|-2.2
|0.4
|-0.8
|EU
|Total retail trade
|0.3
|0.0
|-0.1
|-0.5
|-0.1
|0.3
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|-0.3
|1.0
|-0.8
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|-0.6
|-0.9
|1.0
|Mail orders and internet
|-0.1
|1.1
|1.6
|-1.4
|-1.7
|2.1
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|0.3
|-0.6
|-0.5
|-1.7
|1.2
|0.1
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)
|May 23
|Jun 23
|Jul 23
|Aug 23
|Sep 23
|Oct 23
|Euro area
|Total retail trade
|-2.1
|-0.8
|-0.8
|-1.8
|-2.9
|-1.2
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|-2.8
|-2.6
|-2.1
|-2.4
|-0.9
|-1.5
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|-1.5
|0.7
|1.3
|0.0
|-3.4
|0.1
|Mail orders and internet
|-2.9
|-1.7
|0.5
|-1.1
|-4.6
|0.0
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|-0.9
|-0.9
|-1.6
|-7.3
|-6.7
|-6.4
|EU
|Total retail trade
|-2.4
|-1.0
|-1.0
|-1.8
|-2.6
|-0.9
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|-2.8
|-2.8
|-2.3
|-2.4
|-0.7
|-1.2
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|-1.9
|0.4
|0.8
|-0.1
|-3.4
|0.2
|Mail orders and internet
|-1.8
|-0.9
|1.5
|0.8
|-2.6
|1.4
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|-1.9
|-1.8
|-2.5
|-7.0
|-6.4
|-5.5
For further details of Eurostat data click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators