Euro zone sentiment defies expectations of rise, deteriorates in March

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) – Euro zone economic sentiment defied market expectations for another slight improvement and deteriorated in March, pulled down by a sharp decline in optimism in the two main sectors of the economy – industry and services, data showed on Thursday.

The European Commission’s monthly survey showed economic sentiment in the 20 countries sharing the euro eased to 99.3 points in March from a downwardly revised 99.6 in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement to 99.8 points.

Sentiment in industry slumped much more than expected to -0.2 from 0.4 in February. In services, the biggest sector of the euro zone economy, optimism eased to 9.4 from 9.5 in February against expectations of a rise to 10.3.

Inflation expectations among consumers, having steadily declined since September, rebounded again to 18.9 points in March from 17.7 in February, the Commission survey showed. But selling price expectations among manufacturers fell sharply to 18.7 in March from 23.5 in February.

EURO ZONE January February March Economic sentiment 99.7 99.6 99.3 Industry 1.1 0.4 -0.2 Services 10.4 9.5 9.4 Consumer -20.7 -19.1 -19.2 Retail trade -0.7 -0.2 -1.4 Construction 1.3 1.6 1.0 Producer price expectations 31.1 23.5 18.7 Consumer price expectations 17.8 17.7 18.9

For European Commission data click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys_en

