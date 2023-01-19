Euro zone swings back to current account surplus in November

Reading Time: < 1 minute

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) – The euro zone swung back to a current account surplus in November on an improved balance in the trade of goods and services, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

The euro zone recorded an adjusted current surplus of 13.6 billion euros after a 0.5 billion deficit a month earlier, mostly likely as moderating energy prices curtailed the cost of imports.

The euro zone ran large current account surpluses for years but a surge in energy costs last year pushed it into a rare deficit, even if that trend has now appeared to shift back towards monthly surpluses.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first