Euro zone unemployment data for August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oct 2 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Monday on unemployment in the 20 countries sharing the euro:

Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):

Rates (%) Aug 22 May 23 Jun 23 Jul 23 Aug 23 Euro area 6.7 6.5 6.4 6.5 6.4 EU 6.1 5.9 5.9 6.0 5.9

NOTE – Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 6.4% in August.

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

