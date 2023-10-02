Euro zone unemployment data for August

Oct 2 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Monday on unemployment in the 20 countries sharing the euro:
Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):
|Rates (%)
|Aug 22
|May 23
|Jun 23
|Jul 23
|Aug 23
|Euro area
|6.7
|6.5
|6.4
|6.5
|6.4
|EU
|6.1
|5.9
|5.9
|6.0
|5.9
NOTE – Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 6.4% in August.
For Eurostat release, click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators