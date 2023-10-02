Business

Euro zone unemployment data for August

231 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oct 2 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Monday on unemployment in the 20 countries sharing the euro:

Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):

Rates (%)
Aug 22May 23Jun 23Jul 23Aug 23
Euro area6.76.56.46.56.4
EU6.15.95.96.05.9

NOTE – Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 6.4% in August.

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Once you're here...

%d bloggers like this: