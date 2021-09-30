Euro zone unemployment falls as expected in August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euro zone unemployment fell as expected in August, continuing the downward trend since the start of the year as the economy recovers from its pandemic slump in 2020.

EU’s statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday that the unemployment rate in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 7.5% of the workforce in August from 7.6% in July, as expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Eurostat said 12.162 million people were without jobs in August in the euro zone, 261,000 fewer than in July. Compared to August 2020, the number of jobless fell by 1.861 million.

Photo – EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ