Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record low of 6.6% of the workforce in August, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell further to 10.966 million in August from 10.996 million in July.

The figure was 1.358 million lower than in August 2021, when the unemployment rate was 7.5%.

TABLE-Euro zone unemployment data for August

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Friday on unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro:

Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):

Rates (%) Aug 21 May 22 Jun 22 Jul 22 Aug 22 Euro area 7.5 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.6 EU 6.8 6.1 6.1 6.0 6.0

NOTE – Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 6.6% in August.

