Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone who wants one by the end of the summer, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday.

Breton also told French BFM television that there was no need for another COVID-19 vaccine on the top of the ones already planned for Europe.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...