Reading Time: < 1 minute

Europe is bracing for another heatwave this weekend – and into next week – as temperatures soar.

The sweltering conditions are caused by a high-pressure system arriving from Africa.

This is expected to expand from Spain to central Europe lasting until at least next week, according to Swiss and French weather agencies.

It is forecast to engulf southern France, Switzerland, southern Germany, and northern Italy.

Euronews

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group