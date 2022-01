Reading Time: < 1 minute

The new year’s 01 January 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the introduction of Europe’s first ever single currency.

A dozen European countries with Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain initially joined in blazing the euro trail.

Via EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Photo – Official symbol of the euro with 1 euro coins. EC Audiovisual Service