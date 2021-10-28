Europe only region in world to see increase in both Covid cases and deaths

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Europe was the only region in the world to report an increase in both Covid-19 cases and deaths this week, according to the WHO’s latest epidemiological update.

Globally, the numbers of weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths increased slightly during the past week, with over 2.9 million cases and over 49 000 new deaths, a 4% and 5% increase respectively.

With the exception of the European region, which continues for the fourth consecutive week to reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases (18% increase as compared with the previous week), other regions reported a decline. The largest decrease in new weekly cases was reported from the African Region (21%), followed by the Western Pacific Region (17%).

The European and South-East Asia regions reported an increase in new weekly COVID-19 deaths, 14% and 13% respectively, as compared with the previous week. The largest decline in new weekly deaths was reported from the Western Pacific region showing a 13% decrease as compared to the previous week.

As of 24 October, over 243 million confirmed cases and over 4.9 million deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Photo – A woman prays from her home as the sculpture of Our Father Jesus of the Great Power (Jesus del Gran Poder, in Spanish) is taken out in a procession through Los Pajaritos neighborghood, one of the poorest in Spain, in Seville city, Andalusia region, southern Spain. Massive religious events are being held again in Spain, under certain meausures against Covid-19. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Via WHO