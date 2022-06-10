European Athletics President lauds Athletics Malta’s vision for the sport on eve of CSSE Games

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dobromir Karamarinov – European Athletics President, Frank Carreras – the President of the Athletics Association of Small States of Europe and Andy Grech, Athletics Malta President addressed the media this morning as Malta prepares to host, tomorrow, the Athletics Championships for Small States of Europe (CSSE 2022).

European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov expressed his appreciation for Athletics Malta’s efforts in hosting the Athletics Championships for Small States of Europe, being held tomorrow at the Matthew Micallef St John in Marsa.

Mr Karamarinov described the event as one of big value for the athletes, particularly after the challenges faced in the past few years. He expressed his admiration towards Athletics Malta for its vision to see this sport grow further not solely in Malta but also within the wider smaller states’ movement. “Malta has the potential to organise bigger competitions. It is very positive that Athletics Malta has this vision for this sport”.

Frank Carreras, the President of the Athletics Association of Small States of Europe described the CSSE Games as the highlight of this year’s calendar for smaller nations, adding that it was an excellent opportunity for athletes to compete against a strong line-up with sixteen nations across Europe coming together for this event. Mr Carreras described the organisation of the event as a “A Grade”, and paid tribute to the efforts of Athletic Malta to organise an event of this calibre.

Athletics Malta President Andy Grech said that these Championships were important on many levels. Firstly, for athletes, to compete against higher-level opponents, adding that such events bridge the gap between nations facing territorial challenges such as islands like Malta, Cyprus and Iceland. Secondly, it was an excellent opportunity for officials to experience a high-level competition, as Athletics Malta builds on its Vision to attract to Malta bigger competitions. “Athletics Malta will continue to strive in its efforts to help Malta become a destination for Sport. The country has all that it takes, including climate and facilities for athletes to train and compete here. We will continue building on our momentum in this direction”, the President concluded.

The full programme of events is available on https://cssemalta22.mt/. Entry is free of charge.

CSSE 2022 and the Maltese National Team are supported by the Maltese Olympic Committee, SportMalta, The Malta Tourism Authority, Eurosport, Medcomms Ltd., Big Mat, Salini Resort and Corporate ID Group.