European clean energy projects and leaders receive EU Sustainable Energy Awards

Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, announced yesterday the winners of the EU Sustainable Energy Awards, kicking off the first day of the EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW). During the ceremony, five of the best European clean energy projects and leaders received the awards in the following categories – Engagement, Innovation, Woman in Energy, Young Energy Trailblazer, and the Citizens’ Award. Selected by an expert jury and by European citizens via nearly 12,500 public votes, the champions are individuals and projects from Hungary, Italy, Denmark, Croatia and Spain. They are recognised for their innovation in energy efficiency and renewables and leadership to advance the clean energy transition in Europe and contribute to the European energy and climate targets.

On the occasion of the Awards Ceremony, Commissioner Simson said: “The projects and individuals that are being recognised today are not only leaders in transforming Europe’s energy landscape, they are role models. Their work is a testament to the importance of citizen engagement in making the European Green Deal a reality. We’ve been working hard to develop policy instruments, which guide and support action on the ground, and it is truly inspiring to see this vision at work. Together, we are bringing Europe closer to its climate goals.” The 16th edition of EUSEW takes place online on 25-29 October under the theme: ‘Towards 2030: Reshaping the European Energy System’