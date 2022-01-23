European Climate Pact: Time to share your ideas on climate change during Malta’s Peer Parliament

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The world is facing the worst known climate emergency of humankind – with fears that our planet is approaching a point of no return. Facing such a challenge, the European Union has taken up leadership of the fight against climate change and resolved to meet some of the most ambitious targets from across the globe.

Citizens are worried – and for good reason. Even in Malta, climate change was reported as the second most worrying reality in the latest Eurobarometer survey, after – as one would expect during a pandemic – health concerns. While for many addressing climate change starts with closing off polluting factories and investing in massive solar farms, there is a growing realization that real change begins at home.

Within this context, and as part of the citizens’ Conference on the Future of Europe, VisMedNet Association and the European Parliament office in Malta will be hosting the first Peer Parliament dedicated to the European Climate Pact, bringing together Climate Ambassadors, academics, experts and other stakeholders to share success stories and create a platform for discussion to explore possible new initiatives.

The first Peer Parliament will be held on Tuesday 25th January at 4:00pm, at the Valletta Design Cluster. It will be addressed by Julius Fischer, Country Coordinator for Germany and Regional Coordinator for the Centre-North of the European Climate Pact and Elaine Cordina, from the EP Liaison Office in Malta.

The European Climate Pact is an EU-wide initiative which is inviting people, communities and organisations to participate in climate action and build a greener Europe together. Peer Parliaments are the innovative, decentralized, and deliberative element of citizen participation within the Climate Pact and have been rolled out across Europe since October 2021.

During the launch, Salvatore Melidoro, coordinator of the event on behalf of VisMedNet Association, said: “The peer parliament offers a unique opportunity for citizens from all backgrounds to share possible solutions and express their views on the fight against climate change. Ideas and recommendations coming out of this session will be collated in a final report that will be discussed with European policymakers and stakeholders.”

As EC President Ursula von der Leyen said in her latest State of the Union address at the European Parliament: “Climate change is man-made. But since it is man-made, we can do something about it. It’s warming. It’s us. We’re sure. It’s bad. But we can fix it”.

Registration and further information on this event, which is open and free of charge to everyone – in person or online – are available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/446624483691701