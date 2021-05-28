Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today, the European Commission and the network of national consumer authorities (CPC) have launched a formal dialogue with TikTok to review its commercial practices and policy. This follows an alert by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) earlier this year about TikTok’s breaches of EU consumer rights. Areas of specific concern include hidden marketing, aggressive advertising techniques targeted at children, and certain contractual terms in TikTok’s policies that could be considered misleading and confusing for consumers.

Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, said: “The current pandemic has further accelerated digitalisation. This has brought new opportunities but it has also created new risks, in particular for vulnerable consumers. In the European Union, it is prohibited to target children and minors with disguised advertising such as banners in videos. The dialogue we are launching today should support TikTok in complying with EU rules to protect consumers.” TikTok has a month to reply and engage with the Commission and CPC authorities, co-led by the Swedish Consumer Agency and the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.