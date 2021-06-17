European Commission endorses recovery and resilience plans of Greece, Spain and Portugal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has adopted positive assessments of the recovery and resilience plans of Greece, Spain and Portugal.

This is an important step towards disbursing funds under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) to these Member States. This financing will support the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in each Member State’s recovery and resilience plan. The RRF will play an important role in enabling them to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission assessed the plans based on the criteria set out in the RRF Regulation. The Council will now have, as a rule, four weeks to adopt the Commission’s proposals. The RRF – at the heart of NextGenerationEU – will provide up to €672.5 billion (in current prices) to support investments and reforms across the EU.