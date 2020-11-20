European Commission has asked EU members for vaccination plans – Merkel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has asked all European Union member states to provide their plans to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“Vaccination priorities are similar in most member states, first medical staff, then vulnerable persons,” she told journalists at a news conference following a meeting with EU leaders late on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press statement after an EU Summit video conference, in Berlin, Germany, 19 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS GORA / POOL

