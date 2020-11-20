European Commission has asked EU members for vaccination plans – Merkel

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The European Commission has asked all European Union member states to provide their plans to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
“Vaccination priorities are similar in most member states, first medical staff, then vulnerable persons,” she told journalists at a news conference following a meeting with EU leaders late on Thursday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press statement after an EU Summit video conference, in Berlin, Germany, 19 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS GORA / POOL