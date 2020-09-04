European Commission language events to go online this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Language Office at the European Commission Representation in Malta will be holding its annual flagship events online due to the COVID-19 health protocols related to public gatherings and the re-opening of schools.

The European Day of Languages and the Translating Europe Workshop are two yearly events coordinated by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Translation and are held in all Member States.

This year, Malta will celebrate the European Day of Languages with a week-long social media campaign together with L-Għaqda tal-Malti (Università) and popular comic duo Danusan. This will replace the popular yearly language fair which has been organised around the end of September for the last five years.

The Translating Europe Workshop conference, traditionally held at Europe House in November, will most probably take place online, and will this year tackle the state-of-play of the Maltese translation industry.

Another popular event which has been kept on hold due to the pandemic is the ever-popular Żanżan Kelma, the Maltese Spelling Bee which would have been in its fourth edition this year. Should COVID-19 protocols be lifted or eased, a special edition is ready to be rolled out for the last part of the year.

