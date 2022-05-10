European Commission launches visionary 3D “Voice your Vision” platform  during the European Year of Youth 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When President Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Year of Youth for 2022, she wanted Europe to listen carefully to its young people, to better shape the Union in their mould. The European Commission has therefore launched a brand-new 3D digital “Voice your Vision” Platform as a central component of the European Year of Youth: an interactive platform in which young Europeans can record their personal and unique message.

The objective of “Voice your Vision” is to empower young Europeans, from all backgrounds and corners of the continent, to voice their own vision of the future – ranging from issues of employment, inclusion, peace and security, to climate change, education, mental health, and more.

In the wake of the global pandemic and faced with the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, young people’s voices are becoming ever more relevant. To this end, “Voice your Vision” functions as a cutting edge, interactive voices space that literally gives people the opportunity to unmute and record their very own, personalised message, and share their opinions and ideas about the topics they find most relevant.

The platform has been developed to cater to any message, in all EU official languages (plus Norwegian, Turkish, Serbian, North Macedonian and Icelandic). Once added, each voice generates its own, unique 3D waveform interacting with every other recording on the platform – and enables everyone to listen to any voice, in any language, on any device at any moment.

In EU Youth Commissioner Mariya Gabriel’s words, “’Voice your Vision’ is personified through a young, meaningful, dynamic, and open spirit of co-creation defined through the Year of Youth. One that also functions as a timely enabler for Europe’s Youth to show-up, speak-up and share their concerns and ideas about the future. ’Voice your Vision’ could not have come at a more relevant time for all youngsters, not only as European citizens – but also as members of a society that is now, more than ever, experiencing testing times.”

On the importance of the 2022 European Year of Youth itself, Commissioner Gabriel added: “We ask all young people to get involved and engage now. Their voices are a vital component of Europe’s journey to growth, knowledge, innovation, opportunity and better, more relevant youth-oriented solutions. We will listen attentively and ensure that Youth policies can be developed in more open and collaborative spaces, and that all voices are listened to and addressed this year and beyond.” As a key part of the European Year of Youth campaign Member States are contributing nationally and locally to promote young people’s engagement in many different activities.

In Malta more than 60 activities have already been organised under the European Year of Youth, and according to Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, the national coordinator of the European Year of Youth in Malta, further activities are foreseen in the upcoming months. The Year was officially launched in March by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ during a conference for youth organisations. A follow up conference will be held in June. This year also saw the launching of a special funding scheme ‘EYY22 – Rewarding Quality’ to recognise the work with and for young people. The Malta Youth Film Festival, Idearti and Young Composers are some of the upcoming events, creating spaces for the empowerment of young creatives.

The new Voice your Vision platform will transition into these activities and will also perform as a central characteristic of the European Year of Youth’s Legacy, beyond 2022 – with young people’s voices acting as a driver of change and co-developer of future policy.