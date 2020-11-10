European leaders to discuss initiative against Islamist extremism: sources

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in a phone call with other European leaders to discuss an initiative against Islamist extremism on Tuesday, two participants in a call with her CDU party leadership said.
Austria and France have been hit by deadly attacks in recent weeks, which their leaders have described as “terrorist” acts.
Participants in the call will include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, EU Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, the sources told Reuters on Monday.