European Medicines Agency: Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks – UPDATED

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Europe’s medicines watchdog on Tuesday said the benefits of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks after several countries halted its use due to concerns about blood clots.

The EMA is conducting an investigation into the safety of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot after Germany, France, Italy and other EU countries suspended the use of the vaccine over isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts.

The Guardian during the Press Conference the EMA’s Executive Director Emer Cooke gave details about the way EMA is investigating each individual potentially adverse event.

“We need to have the facts first, we cannot come to a conclusion until we’ve done a thorough scientific analysis.” Cooke says.

“At present, there is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions. They have not come up in the clinical trials and they are not listed as known or expected side events with this vaccine.

“In clinical trials both the vaccinated people and those who received the placebo have shown very small numbers of blood clot developments.

“The number of thromboembolic events overall in the vaccinated people seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population.”

The EMA’s Executive Director Emer Cooke said the agency was carrying out a case-by-case evaluation of incidents and was expected to complete a review on Thursday.

Earlier, the EMA issued a statement too.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)

