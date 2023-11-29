European Parliament puts up Nativity scene

For the second year running, thanks to the persistent campaign by Spanish MEP Isabel Benjumea, a Nativity scene was once more put up in the European Parliament headquarters for the Christmas season.
The Nativity scene was inaugurated on Tuesday by EP President Roberta Metsola at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels.
The Nativity scene will be on display until the January 6, the Epiphany when traditionally Catholic celebrate the arrival of the Three Wise Men.
Benjumea’s campaign began in 2019 and took a giant step forward when it found the support of the current president of the Parliament itself, Roberta Metsola, who is from Malta. She has also had the support of the leader of the Spanish Popular Party in the European Chamber, Dolors Montserrat.
Photo: Daina Le Lardi/EP