European Parliament set to cancel Strasbourg’s October plenary session

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament is set to cancel its plenary session in Strasbourg in October after Belgian authorities designated the Alsatian city as a “red zone” due to the number of cases of coronavirus, according to three Parliament officials.

The three officials said the decision to cancel the October 5 to 8 session and hold it in Brussels had not been taken officially. But one senior official said David Sassoli, the Parliament president, received a letter on Friday from the Belgian Permanent Representation notifying him that Strasbourg was classed as a red zone and that if staff made the trip, they would have to quarantine.

POLITICO

Like this: Like Loading...