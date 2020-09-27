Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
European Parliament

European Parliament set to cancel Strasbourg’s October plenary session

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament is set to cancel its plenary session in Strasbourg in October after Belgian authorities designated the Alsatian city as a “red zone” due to the number of cases of coronavirus, according to three Parliament officials.

The three officials said the decision to cancel the October 5 to 8 session and hold it in Brussels had not been taken officially. But one senior official said David Sassoli, the Parliament president, received a letter on Friday from the Belgian Permanent Representation notifying him that Strasbourg was classed as a red zone and that if staff made the trip, they would have to quarantine.

POLITICO

