European Parliament to open office in Panama

The European Parliament decided this week to open an office in Panama in coordination with the European External Action Service, according to an article in POLITICO quoting a confidential note it had seen.

The senior MEPs who make up the Parliament’s bureau signed off on the move in a meeting behind closed doors on Monday evening.

“Parliament staff would be seconded to the EU delegation in Panama,” according to the note. The bureau endorsed a plan to set up what it called an “antenna office” back in the summer — and chose Panama as a location on Monday night.

Panama is the home of the Parlatino, a consultative body covering Latin America, and was therefore considered the “most suitable” location by the bureau, per the note. Part of its function will be “providing support to Parliament’s political bodies visiting the region,” it says.

The Parliament has already opened offices outside the EU in Jakarta, Addis Ababa, and New York. In November, MEPs decided to open a representation office in the Ukrainian parliament, with one Parliament staffer to be seconded to Kyiv.

Roberts Zīle, a vice president of the Parliament from Latvia, said the decision in favor of opening the office in Panama had been unanimous. In similar offices elsewhere there is only “one person” from the Parliament, meaning the cost should not be significant compared to the EU Parliament’s €2 billion annual budget.

“The European Union needs a lot of rare earth metals … in particular for the Green Deal,” he said, arguing Latin America is an important continent for the EU politically.

The Parliament’s press service said: “The EU has association, trade or political and cooperation agreements with 27 of the 33 LAC countries, making it the region with the closest institutional ties to the EU. The representation will also contribute strengthening the cooperation with the EEAS as well as other international organisations and civil society, raising awareness on Parliament’s activities and providing support to Parliament’s political bodies visiting the region.”

