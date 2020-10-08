Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Comuniq.EU, European Parliament

European Parliament wont accept “little MFF” – rapporteur

MEPs have maintained their hard positions on refusing any reductions from the proposed EU’s multi-annual budgetary framework, after breaking off talks yesterday with the Council, lamenting that long-term EU priorities such as the Green Deal and the Digital Agenda are put at risk.

A deal between the European Parliament and governments is required to adopt the EU’s largest-ever financial stimulus, which EU leaders agreed at a July summit to help lift Europe’s economy from its deepest recession on record.

Delays in reaching a deal could further damage the EU economy, as many sectors rely on the EU funds. However, EP’s rapporteur for the annual budget 2021, Pierre Larrouturou, said in a briefing this morning that the European Parliament “will not accept a little MFF”.

“A willingness to compromise is needed on all sides,” a spokesman for Germany, which is conducting the talks on behalf of the 27 EU governments, said on Twitter.

Larrouturou confirmed that the discussions remain ongoing in a spirit of collaboration but insisted that any reduction of funding which went against Europe’s needs for recovery would find the Parliament’s Opposition. The rapporteur re-iterated the need to increase the Union’s own resources, particularly through a financial transaction tax and a digital tax.
