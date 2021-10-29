European Union to formally recognise NHS COVID-19 certificates for travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union will formally recognise NHS Covid certificates for travel from today, it has announced.

Britain’s digital pass will be treated as the same as the bloc’s Covid certificate, which was introduced in July. It will mean that fully jabbed Britons visiting countries that have adopted vaccine passports for bars, restaurants, museums and events will no longer have to take regular coronavirus tests.

Holidaymakers visiting countries such as the Netherlands, for example, will no longer need to take a test every 24 hours in order to enter venues. In France they will no longer need to convert their UK certificate into a pass sanitaire on the TousAntiCovid app.

“Safer travel is a reality thanks to the EU digital Covid certificate, which is now the leading global standard: 45 countries in four continents are connected to the system and more will follow in the coming weeks and months. We are open to other countries to join our system,” said Didier Reynders, the EU commissioner for justice, in a statement.

Photo – A double jabbed NHS COVID pass, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via The Times/Politico