Europe’s aviation regulator requesting information on Pratt & Whitney jet incidents

Europe’s EASA aviation regulator said on Monday that it was aware of the Pratt & Whitney jet engine incidents, and was requesting information on the cause to determine what action may be needed.

Boeing said earlier that it recommended suspending the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the weekend after U.S. regulators announced extra inspections and Japan suspended their use while considering further action.

The moves involving Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777 landed safely in Denver on Saturday local time after its right engine failed.

Main Photo: A handout photo made available by Broomfield Police Department showing parts of the debris from the United Airlines flight 328 (Boeing 777-200, tailnumber N213UA), in Broomfield, Colorado, USA, 20 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Broomfield Police Department

