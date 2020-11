Reading Time: < 1 minute

Credit risk in the euro zone’s banking sector is very high and deterioration in asset quality could become much worse in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria told Belgian newspapers.

“In a second wave (of the pandemic) with a more sluggish recovery, the impact on capital and the deterioration of asset quality could become much more significant,” Enria told De Tijd and L’Echo newspapers.

