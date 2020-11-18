Europe’s insurance deposit scheme still years away: ECB

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A European Deposit Insurance Scheme, long advocated by the European Central Bank, is unlikely to be agreed on in the coming years, ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.

“A fully fledged EDIS should remain the goal but will not be there in the coming months and years,” Enria told a conference. “I will finish my mandate in a little bit more than three years and I doubt there will be a fully operational EDIS when I leave.”

The absence of the euro zone-wide insurance scheme is seen as a key impediment in the integration of the bank sector, which is now fragmented along national lines, keeping profitability and efficiency low.

