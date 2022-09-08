Europe’s summer shatters records

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This summer was the hottest on record in Europe, according to data from EU satellite monitoring.

A series of extreme heatwaves and a long running drought saw June, July and August shatter the previous high mark for temperature.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said the data showed August in Europe was the warmest on record by “a substantial margin.”

Globally, the researchers say August was the third warmest yet recorded.

It will come as no surprise to anyone who experienced this summer’s intense heat across the continent that the temperature record across Europe has been broken by a large margin.

According to data from Copernicus, this year saw a new record for both the summer as a whole and for the month of August.

The summer was 0.4C warmer than the previous record, only set last year.

August was a whopping 0.8C warmer than the same month in 2018.

In the UK, temperatures reached a new high of 40.3C, recorded in Coningsby in Lincolnshire on July 19. It was a significant leap over the previous record of 38.7C set in 2019.

These extremes were also seen in many other countries with 64 different areas of France experiencing record highs, while temperatures in Portugal reached 47C in July.

Europe also experienced the worst drought conditions in 500 years.

Read more via BBC