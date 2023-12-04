Europol’s Operation OPSON breaks up a counterfeit olive oil ring

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the framework of Operation OPSON, Europol’s coordinated effort to combat food fraud and counterfeiting, Europol has supported a spin-off investigation into counterfeit olive oil. The operation was initiated by the Spanish Civil Guard (Guardia Civil), who joined forces with the Italian Carabinieri. It led to 11 arrests and the seizure of over 260 000 litres of olive oil unfit for consumption.

Unfortunately, the faking of extra virgin olive oil is a common practice, which is why the fight against it is a law enforcement priority – especially in production countries. In this food fraud operation, investigators uncovered that the criminals used so-called ‘lampante oil’, the lower-quality variant of olive oil, to dilute their product.

Lampante olive oil is characterised by elevated acidity levels, an undesirable flavour, and a distinctly unpleasant odour, which make it unsuitable for consumption. The term ‘lampante’ itself originates from its historical use as a fuel in oil lamps.

A mix of various factors, such as the general inflation of prices, reduced olive oil production and increasing demand, have created the perfect breeding ground for fraudulent producers.

Mixing consumer-grade olive oil with lower grade alternatives allowed the criminals to offer competitive prices while entering legal supply chains. This illegal practice can not only cause a public health risk, but also undermine consumer trust and thus have further economic repercussions.

Coordinated raids in Spain and Italy

In a coordinated action in November 2023, Spanish and Italian law enforcement officials conducted searches in various locations. Around Ciudad Real, Spain, six suspects were apprehended and 12 barrels containing 260 000 litres of adulterated oil were seized. The officers also seized four vehicles and EUR 91 000 in cash, as well as digital and physical evidence such as billing documents and e-mails.

In the Italian provinces of Sicily and Tuscany, investigators inspected three oil factories suspected to be involved in the illegal practices. Several fiscal documents and clients lists were acquired, oil samples gathered, and one company sanctioned for irregular labelling of its products. Europol deployed a specialist with a mobile office to Spain, allowing for quick cross-matches against Europol databases.

Via Europol

