Eurostar’s direct train from Amsterdam to London could end in 2024

Eurostar’s direct train services to London could end in 2024 when major work starts on revamping Amsterdam’s central station, junior infrastructure minister Vivianne Heijnen has told Dutch MPs.

There will, the minister said, be no room for Eurostar’s dedicated platform, which includes a lounge with security and passport controls, and there is no easy alternative, Heijnen said in her briefing. The situation, the minister said, is unacceptable.

‘Eurostar is important for international train travel and for the shift from air to train travel over shorter distances,’ she said.

Eurostar currently offers three direct services a day to London and is planning to introduce a fourth in September.



