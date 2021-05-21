Reading Time: 2 minutes

The running order for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final was finalised once the last group of countries was decided in the second semi-final on Thursday night. The 20 qualifying Semi-Finalists are joined by the Big Five and the Netherlands, which are hosting the festival this year.

The Semi-Final result was determined through a combination of jury and televotes.

epa09210651 Destiny from Malta with the song ‘Je Me Casse’ attends a press conference after qualifying for the Grand Final during the First Semi-Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 18 May 2021. EPA-EFE/SANDER KONING / POOL

Grand Final Running Order:

On Thursday the countries which qualified were:

San Marino / Senhit – Adrenalina

Greece / Stefania – Last Dance

Moldova / Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR

Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ – 10 Years

Serbia / Hurricane – Loco Loco

Albania / Anxhela Peristeri – Karma

Portugal / The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side

Bulgaria / Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old

Finland / Blind Channel – Dark Side

Switzerland / Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers