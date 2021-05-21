Malta, Music

Eurovision Final Running Order announced

3 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

The running order for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final was finalised once the last group of countries was decided in the second semi-final on Thursday night. The 20 qualifying Semi-Finalists are joined by the Big Five and the Netherlands, which are hosting the festival this year.

The Semi-Final result was determined through a combination of jury and televotes. 

epa09210651 Destiny from Malta with the song ‘Je Me Casse’ attends a press conference after qualifying for the Grand Final during the First Semi-Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 18 May 2021. EPA-EFE/SANDER KONING / POOL

Grand Final Running Order:

  1. 🇨🇾 Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou – El Diablo
  2. 🇦🇱 Albania / Anxhela Peristeri – Karma
  3. 🇮🇱 Israel / Eden Alene – Set Me Free
  4. 🇧🇪 Belgium / Hooverphonic – The Wrong Place
  5. 🇷🇺 Russia / Manizha – Russian Woman
  6. 🇲🇹 Malta / Destiny – Je Me Casse
  7. 🇵🇹 Portugal / The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side
  8. 🇷🇸 Serbia / Hurricane – Loco Loco
  9. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom / James Newman – Embers
  10. 🇬🇷 Greece / Stefania – Last Dance
  11. 🇨🇭 Switzerland / Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers
  12. 🇮🇸 Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ – 10 Years
  13. 🇪🇸 Spain / Blas Cantó – Voy A Querdarme
  14. 🇲🇩 Moldova / Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR
  15. 🇩🇪 Germany Jendrik – I Don’t Feel Hate
  16. 🇫🇮 Finland / Blind Channel – Dark Side
  17. 🇧🇬 Bulgaria / Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old
  18. 🇱🇹 Lithuania / The Roop – Discoteque
  19. 🇺🇦 Ukraine / Go_A – Shum
  20. 🇫🇷 France / Barbara Pravi – Voilà
  21. 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan / Efendi – Mata Hari
  22. 🇳🇴 Norway / TIX – Fallen Angel
  23. 🇳🇱 The Netherlands (Hosts) Jeangu Macrooy – Birth of a New Age
  24. 🇮🇹 Italy / Måneskin – Zitti E Buoni
  25. 🇸🇪 Sweden / Tusse – Voices
  26. 🇸🇲San Marino / Senhit – Adrenalina

On Thursday the countries which qualified were:

San Marino / Senhit – Adrenalina

Greece / Stefania – Last Dance

Moldova / Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR

Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ – 10 Years

Serbia / Hurricane – Loco Loco

Albania / Anxhela Peristeri – Karma

Portugal / The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side

Bulgaria / Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old

Finland / Blind Channel – Dark Side

Switzerland / Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers