The running order for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final was finalised once the last group of countries was decided in the second semi-final on Thursday night. The 20 qualifying Semi-Finalists are joined by the Big Five and the Netherlands, which are hosting the festival this year.
The Semi-Final result was determined through a combination of jury and televotes.
Grand Final Running Order:
- 🇨🇾 Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou – El Diablo
- 🇦🇱 Albania / Anxhela Peristeri – Karma
- 🇮🇱 Israel / Eden Alene – Set Me Free
- 🇧🇪 Belgium / Hooverphonic – The Wrong Place
- 🇷🇺 Russia / Manizha – Russian Woman
- 🇲🇹 Malta / Destiny – Je Me Casse
- 🇵🇹 Portugal / The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side
- 🇷🇸 Serbia / Hurricane – Loco Loco
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom / James Newman – Embers
- 🇬🇷 Greece / Stefania – Last Dance
- 🇨🇭 Switzerland / Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers
- 🇮🇸 Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ – 10 Years
- 🇪🇸 Spain / Blas Cantó – Voy A Querdarme
- 🇲🇩 Moldova / Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR
- 🇩🇪 Germany / Jendrik – I Don’t Feel Hate
- 🇫🇮 Finland / Blind Channel – Dark Side
- 🇧🇬 Bulgaria / Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old
- 🇱🇹 Lithuania / The Roop – Discoteque
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine / Go_A – Shum
- 🇫🇷 France / Barbara Pravi – Voilà
- 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan / Efendi – Mata Hari
- 🇳🇴 Norway / TIX – Fallen Angel
- 🇳🇱 The Netherlands (Hosts) / Jeangu Macrooy – Birth of a New Age
- 🇮🇹 Italy / Måneskin – Zitti E Buoni
- 🇸🇪 Sweden / Tusse – Voices
- 🇸🇲San Marino / Senhit – Adrenalina
