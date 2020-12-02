EU’s Barnier says UK trade deal still hangs in balance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Wednesday that differences in UK trade talks persisted, according to a senior EU diplomat who was present at the closed-door briefing.

“Differences still persist on the three main issues,” the diplomat said, when asked for the overall thrust of Barnier’s update to EU member states on the latest in Brexit trade talks.

“A deal still hangs in the balance.”

A bit later, the chief political commentator of Times Radio said that an attempt to put Brexit talks in a so-called tunnel, where both sides privately hammer out the final details without commenting publicly, appears to have failed.

Main Photo: Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier leaves following the on-going Brexit talks in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Like this: Like Loading...