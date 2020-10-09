EU’s Barnier to return to Brussels after meeting UK’s Frost – EU official

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will shortly return to Brussels from London on Friday after a morning meeting with Britain’s lead negotiator David Frost, an EU official told Reuters.

The two negotiators’ teams are in fraught talks to reach a deal on the future relationship between the EU and Britain ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the 27-nation bloc next week. Further talks are scheduled in Brussels ahead of that summit.

The two sides say they are inching towards a deal that would set terms for around $900 billion in trade after Dec. 31 – when the current transitional arrangements end – though sticking points remain on fishing, level playing-field issues and governance.

The United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31, more than three years after it voted for Brexit in a referendum.

The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier (C) departs at the terminal Eurostar in St Pancras Station in London, Britain, 09 October 2020. British and EU negotiators held informal talks on a Brexit deal before a looming mid-October deadline. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

