EU’s Borrell postpones China visit after testing positive for COVID-19

April 12 (Reuters) – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed his visit to China.

Borrell said he was feeling well and had no symptoms. He had been scheduled to visit China from April 13 to 15.

The European Union remains firmly opposed to the use of force to make any attempt to break the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, said European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer on Tuesday.

“We continue to call for peace and stability in the Straits of Taiwan,” added Mamer.

On Monday, the European Union had expressed concern on over Chinese military drills around Taiwan, saying the island’s status should not be changed by force as any escalation, accident or use of force there would have huge global implications.

