EU’s Borrell says 300 staff and families still trying to leave Kabul

About 400 Afghans who worked with the European Union and their family members have been evacuated to Europe but there are 300 more who are still trying to make it to Kabul airport, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Borrell said it was “our moral duty” to rescue as many Afghans who were formerly staff of the EU’s offices there but it would not be possible to get them all out.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief branded developments in Afghanistan “a catastrophe and a nightmare” on Thursday, and said there had been a failure of intelligence to anticipate the Taliban’s return to power there.

Josep Borrell told the European Parliament that a first group of 106 members of the EU staff in Afghanistan had been airlifted from the country and had arrived in Madrid, Spain.

Photo: EU Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL