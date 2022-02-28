EU’s Borrell: ‘We fear Russia is not going to stop in Ukraine’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc was worried that the crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could spill into neighbouring countries, including Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans.

“We are worried about what may happen in the region,” Borrell told a news conference in Brussels after a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers on the crisis.

“We are afraid that Russia is not going to stop in Ukraine, and the Russian influence can start working in the neighbouring countries.”

The European Union’s foreign policy chief said that Russia had clearly threatened a nuclear attack on countries supporting Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, but this would not stop the bloc supporting the country.

“Just to mention the possibility of using nuclear weapons, it’s such a gigantic irresponsibility that says a lot about the personality of who is doing that,” Borrell said.

“He told us whoever interferes with my attack on Ukraine, whoever would has the idea of supporting the Ukrainians, will suffer an attack as they had never suffered, something they could never have imagined. Certainly this is a reference to the use of nuclear weapons. Nevertheless we will continue to support Ukraine.”

European Union foreign ministers gave support on Sunday for fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine to come into force by Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

Borrell said the ministers had reached a political agreement for a package of support for the Ukrainian armed forces, new sanctions and efforts to isolate Russia and to counter disinformation.

“During the weekend we have been working very hard and we want to take some decisions that should be in place, agreed and in a legal act implementing them before tomorrow when the central banks will restart working,” Borrell told a news conference.

Photo – The monument of Russian soldiers from WWII, with the soldiers’ hands painted in red, at the Red Army memorial in Sofia, Bulgaria. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV