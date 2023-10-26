EU’s Breton confirms investigations into three tech platforms, including X

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Martin Coulter

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) – EU industry chief Thierry Breton has launched investigations into three tech platforms over content moderation decisions, including Elon Musk’s X.

The tech giants have faced mounting scrutiny in recent weeks, with a surge in harmful content and disinformation following Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Under the bloc’s wide-sweeping Digital Services Act, very large tech platforms and search engines must do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security, and to protect their services against manipulative techniques.

Speaking during a radio interview with France Inter, Breton did not specify the other two platforms being investigated.

He said: “The judge can possibly ban them temporarily if things don’t go well.”

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group