Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hopes Europe will have a summer tourist season “comparable to last year”, supported by mass vaccination against COVID-19.

Breton, who heads the EU executive’s vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the EU should deliver enough COVID-19 vaccines by mid-July to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity.

The European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, gestures during the joint press conference with the Minister of State, Economy and Digital Transition, Pedro Siza Vieira (not pictured), Lisbon, 26 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Reuters / RTL

