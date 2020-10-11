Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Comuniq.EU, USA

EU’s Dombrovskis tells US to withdraw tariffs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union’s new trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis has told the U.S. to withdraw tariffs on more than $7 billion of EU products or face additional duties on exports to Europe, as he urged a settlement to the dispute over Airbus SE and Boeing Co , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.  

Repairing the transatlantic relationship would be EU’s top priority, and the U.S. should withdraw its Airbus-related tariffs as a confidence-building measure, Dombrovskis told the Financial Times.

“Of course, if the US is not withdrawing their tariffs we have no choice but to then introduce our tariffs,” he was quoted as saying.
