EU’s Dombrovskis tells US to withdraw tariffs

The European Union’s new trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis has told the U.S. to withdraw tariffs on more than $7 billion of EU products or face additional duties on exports to Europe, as he urged a settlement to the dispute over Airbus SE and Boeing Co , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Repairing the transatlantic relationship would be EU’s top priority, and the U.S. should withdraw its Airbus-related tariffs as a confidence-building measure, Dombrovskis told the Financial Times.

“Of course, if the US is not withdrawing their tariffs we have no choice but to then introduce our tariffs,” he was quoted as saying.

