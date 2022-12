Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) – European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday he expected Italy to ratify a reform of the euro zone’s bailout fund, which the Rome government has expressed doubts about.

Speaking in an Italian radio interview, Gentiloni said the new Italian government had a duty to sign off on the revamped fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and he stressed that this did not imply the country would ever have to use it.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first