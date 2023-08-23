EU’s Sefcovic named interim climate chief after Timmermans quits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will be the European Union’s temporary climate chief after Frans Timmermans quit to run as a candidate in Dutch national elections in November, the EU executive said on Tuesday.

Timmermans, who was the driving force behind the EU’s Green Deal, a wide-ranging package of policies on climate change and the environment, and whose stint at the European Commission was due to end in November next year, will run as the candidate for the Dutch Labour and Green Left in the Nov. 22 general election.

Sefcovic, 57, is perceived by many in Brussels as a heavyweight of similar stature to Timmermans for upcoming international climate negotiatons.

The Slovakian oversees EU relations with Britain and the EU’s joint gas-buying programme to replace Russian gas supplies, after previously being in charge of the bloc’s energy policy.

He was appointed to the EU executive in 2009 as education and culture commissioner.Sefcovic will temporarily take over the climate portfolio until the appointment of a Dutch commissioner, the EU executive said. It was not clear whether the new Dutch official would assume the same post.

via Reuters

