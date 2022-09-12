EU’s Sefcovic offers to reduce Northern Ireland border controls – FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 12 (Reuters) – The European Union’s Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic said he could reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Physical checks would only be made when there is reasonable suspicion of illegal trade smuggling, illegal drugs, dangerous toys or poisoned food, the FT reported, citing an interview with Sefcovic.

There is almost no difference between the United Kingdom’s demand for “no checks” and the EU’s offer of “minimum checks, done in an invisible manner,” the newspaper quoted Sefcovic as saying.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first