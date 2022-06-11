EU’s von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine’s EU membership progress with Zelenskiy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, June 11 (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said they would discuss Ukraine’s reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.

“With President Zelenskiy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” she said in a post on Twitter.

