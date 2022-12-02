Evacuations from Ischia amid weather alert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Over 1,000 people are to be evacuated from Ischia amid a weather alert after the landslide that hit the Bay of Naples island Saturday killing 11 people with one still missing in the mud.

Some 1,100 people have been initially slated for evacuation from the town of Casamicciola, where the people died, but that total could rise to 1,300, officials said.

Some of the evacuees will be housed in hotels in other parts of Ischia.

In addition to the hotels, gyms and palazzetto sports halls will be equipped to accommodate other evacuees.

The Civil Protection of the Campania regional government has issued a yellow weather warning valid from 4 p.m. Friday for Ischia and other parts of the southern region.

Heavy rainfall is expected and a consequent hydrogeological risk, especially in areas where the situation is already severely compromised by the rainfall of recent days and in particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions.

That means the risk of further landslides is high.

The port of Casamicciola after a landslide, Ischia Island, Italy, . Italy declared a state of emergency following the landslide on Ischia Island which has left at least eight people dead, four missing and many more homeless. A massive avalanche of mud and debris hit the town of Casamicciola Terme following intense rain on 26 November 2022. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Via ANSA

