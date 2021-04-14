Evergreen studying scope of Egypt $916 mln court order over Suez ship

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) – Evergreen Line said on Wednesday that it is investigating the scope of an Egyptian court order to detain the Ever Given container ship which got stuck in the Suez Canal last month.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has made a $916 million compensation claim against the ship’s Japanese owner Shoei Kisen, according to UK Club, one of its insurers.

The SCA has also obtained a court order to detain the ship as discussions over compensation continue. The vessel is currently being held in Great Bitter Lake, which sits between two sections of the canal.

The ship’s operator Evergreen Line said on Monday it was studying the possibility of the ship and cargo on board being treated separately. (Reporting by Jonathan Sual; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)

