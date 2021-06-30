Everton appoint former Liverpool boss Benitez as manager

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) -Everton have signed former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez as their new manager, with the Spaniard on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Everton have been looking for a new manager since Carlo Ancelotti, who led them to 10th in the Premier League last season, returned to Real Madrid for a second spell.

“The appointment of Benitez comes after a robust and wide-reaching recruitment process by the Club over the past three weeks – a process which has included multiple interviews with several candidates,” the club said in a statement.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ former manager Nuno Espirito Santo was also linked with the role.

Benitez said he was delighted.

“Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club,” he said.

“I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”

